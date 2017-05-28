Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) Stake Increased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.10% of Emergent Biosolutions worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 213.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 45,688 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 14.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 622,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,083,000 after buying an additional 78,500 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 5.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 37.2% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 21,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 2.8% in the first quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) opened at 32.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.35. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $44.38.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $116.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.30 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post $1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EBS. Zacks Investment Research cut Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, EVP Adam Havey sold 11,419 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $326,811.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,436.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerome M. Hauer sold 2,576 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $80,551.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,223.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc is a life sciences company. The Company focuses on protecting and enhancing life by providing specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally emerging public health threats. It focuses on developing, manufacturing and commercializing medical countermeasures that address public health threats (PHTs).

