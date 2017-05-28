Embraer SA (ERJ) Stake Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) by 4,741.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 465,277 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Embraer SA worth $10,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Embraer SA by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Embraer SA during the fourth quarter worth $53,056,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Embraer SA by 149.3% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 361,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after buying an additional 216,659 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Embraer SA during the third quarter worth $1,220,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Embraer SA during the third quarter valued at $181,000. 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) traded down 0.94% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,996 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average is $21.14. Embraer SA has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $24.95.

Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Embraer SA had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 3.93%. On average, analysts expect that Embraer SA will post $1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Embraer SA’s previous annual dividend of $0.04.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Embraer SA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Embraer SA in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Embraer SA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

