Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $5.211 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,212 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 3,410.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 270.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,630 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, IFC Holdings Incorporated FL bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $217,000.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) opened at 112.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.00. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $71.01 and a one year high of $114.16. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post $4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

EA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vetr upgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

In other news, SVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $195,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,863,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denise Warren sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.84, for a total transaction of $108,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,298.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 319,958 shares of company stock worth $31,496,564. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes and distributes games, content and services that can be played by consumers on a range of platforms, which include consoles, personal computers (PCs), mobile phones and tablets. The Company’s games and services are based on a portfolio of intellectual property that includes established brands, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, Star Wars, Battlefield, the Sims and Need for Speed.

