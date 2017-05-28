Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $200.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.75 million. Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

Shares of Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) opened at 20.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 1.07. Eldorado Resorts has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $21.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.10.

Several brokerages have commented on ERI. Zacks Investment Research raised Eldorado Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

In other Eldorado Resorts news, major shareholder Hotel Casino Management, Inc. sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $15,495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger P. Wagner acquired 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.70 per share, for a total transaction of $32,612.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lafitte Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 1,941,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,914,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 258.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,937,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,660,000 after buying an additional 1,396,588 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 23.2% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,521,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,802,000 after buying an additional 286,205 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 12.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,097,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,774,000 after buying an additional 123,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 85.0% in the first quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 822,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,573,000 after buying an additional 378,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Resorts

Eldorado Resorts, Inc is a gaming and hospitality company that owns and operates gaming facilities located in Ohio, Louisiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The Company’s segments are Nevada, Louisiana, Eastern and Corporate. As of May 1, 2017, the Company owned and operated approximately 503,000 square feet of casino space with approximately 20,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals (VLTs), over 550 table and poker games, 45 restaurants and 6,500 hotel rooms.

