Elbit Imaging (EMITF) Getting Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Elbit Imaging (NASDAQ:EMITF) have trended somewhat negative on Sunday, Alpha One reports. The research group, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Elbit Imaging earned a coverage optimism score of -0.12 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 77 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Elbit Imaging (NASDAQ:EMITF) traded down 0.6262% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.1899. The stock had a trading volume of 334 shares. The firm’s market cap is $29.32 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45. Elbit Imaging has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $4.04.

Elbit Imaging Company Profile

Elbit Imaging Ltd. engages, directly and through its investee companies, in the fields of commercial centers, hotels, medical industries and devices, and plots in India. The Company’s segments include Commercial centers, Hotel, Medical Industries and devices, and Plots in India. Commercial centers segment include initiation, construction and sale of commercial centers and other mixed-use real property projects, principally in the retail sector.

