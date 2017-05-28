Short Interest in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (EKSO) Decreases By 22.5%

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 889,229 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the March 31st total of 1,147,989 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 211,638 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ:EKSO) traded down 5.26% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.08. 375,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $27.68 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56. Ekso Bionics Holdings has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $6.79.

Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ:EKSO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million. Ekso Bionics Holdings had a negative net margin of 166.01% and a negative return on equity of 396.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics Holdings will post ($1.42) earnings per share for the current year.

EKSO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ekso Bionics Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings by 18.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 534,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 81,835 shares in the last quarter. Carl Domino Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings by 262.4% in the first quarter. Carl Domino Inc now owns 46,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 34,008 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $798,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings during the third quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

