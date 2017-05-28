Edge Therapeutics (EDGE) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.29

News coverage about Edge Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EDGE) has trended positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Edge Therapeutics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.29 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Edge Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EDGE) opened at 9.74 on Friday. Edge Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $10.40. The firm’s market cap is $300.10 million.

Edge Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EDGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). Equities analysts expect that Edge Therapeutics will post ($1.81) earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on EDGE. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Edge Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Edge Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

In other news, Director James J. Loughlin purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $27,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,625 shares in the company, valued at $181,335. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 44.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edge Therapeutics Company Profile

Edge Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that discovers, develops and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies capable of transforming treatment paradigms in the management of acute, life-threatening critical care conditions. The Company’s initial product candidates target rare, acute, life-threatening neurological and other conditions.

