easyJet plc (EZJ) Given New GBX 1,450 Price Target at HSBC Holdings plc

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) had its price objective increased by HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 1,250 ($16.26) to GBX 1,450 ($18.86) in a report published on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EZJ. Beaufort Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet plc in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays PLC lifted their price target on shares of easyJet plc from GBX 1,000 ($13.01) to GBX 1,020 ($13.27) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.27) price target on shares of easyJet plc in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of easyJet plc to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 866 ($11.27) to GBX 1,053 ($13.70) in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.73) price target on shares of easyJet plc in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,086.05 ($14.13).

Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) traded up 0.435% on Thursday, hitting GBX 1386.921. 2,672,127 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,198.00 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,048.99. easyJet plc has a one year low of GBX 851.00 and a one year high of GBX 1,557.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 5.45 billion.

In related news, insider Andrew Findlay purchased 160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,014 ($13.19) per share, with a total value of £1,622.40 ($2,110.58). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 373 shares of company stock worth $368,167.

easyJet plc Company Profile

easyJet plc is a United Kingdom-based low-cost airline carrier. The Company operates as a low-cost European point-to-point short-haul airline. The Company operates through its route network segment. The Company operates on over 820 routes across more than 30 countries with its fleet of over 250 Airbus aircrafts.

