Hancock Holding Co. Sells 290 Shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (EGP)

Hancock Holding Co. decreased its stake in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Hancock Holding Co. owned about 0.44% of Eastgroup Properties worth $10,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Eastgroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $3,334,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 40.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 1,364.9% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,352,000 after buying an additional 93,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrison Street Securities LLC raised its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 35.9% in the third quarter. Harrison Street Securities LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastgroup Properties Inc alerts:

Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) traded down 0.41% during trading on Friday, reaching $81.09. 116,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $63.48 and a 1-year high of $82.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.60 and its 200-day moving average is $73.51.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $66.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.76 million. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 37.74% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post $1.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

WARNING: “Hancock Holding Co. Sells 290 Shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (EGP)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/eastgroup-properties-inc-egp-shares-sold-by-hancock-holding-co-updated.html.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eastgroup Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

In other news, insider Brent Wood sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $314,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total transaction of $69,113.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $250,597.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,174. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in various Sunbelt markets across the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Eastgroup Properties Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastgroup Properties Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.