E. W. Scripps Co (SSP) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of E. W. Scripps Co (NYSE:SSP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, “E. W. Scripps Company is a diversified media company operating in three reportable segments: newspapers, broadcast television and category television. The company operates daily newspapers, broadcast TV stations and cable television networks. The company’s cable television network brands include Home & Garden Television, Food Network, Do It Yourself, and Fine Living. The company also operates Scripps Howard News Service, United Media, the worldwide licensing and syndication home of PEANUTS and DILBERT, and Web sites, including hgtv.com, foodtv.com, and diynet.com. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SSP. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their target price on shares of E. W. Scripps from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark Co. upped their target price on shares of E. W. Scripps from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) traded up 0.17% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.48. 918,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. E. W. Scripps has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average is $19.97.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $211 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.50 million. E. W. Scripps had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 4.00%. E. W. Scripps’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that E. W. Scripps will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 163,300 shares of E. W. Scripps stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $3,685,681.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Adam Symson sold 4,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $96,324.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,632 shares in the company, valued at $198,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 541,524 shares of company stock valued at $12,242,491. Company insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in E. W. Scripps by 41.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in E. W. Scripps by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in E. W. Scripps during the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in E. W. Scripps by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

About E. W. Scripps

The E. W. Scripps Company is a media enterprise with interests in television and radio broadcasting, as well as local and national digital media brands. The Company’s segments include television, radio, digital, and syndication and other. As of December 31, 2016, the Television segment included approximately 15 American Broadcasting Company (ABC) affiliates, five National Broadcasting Company (NBC) affiliates, two FOX affiliates, two Columbia Broadcasting System (CBS) affiliates and four non big-four affiliated stations.

