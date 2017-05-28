Zacks Investment Research Downgrades E. W. Scripps Co (SSP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of E. W. Scripps Co (NYSE:SSP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, “E. W. Scripps Company is a diversified media company operating in three reportable segments: newspapers, broadcast television and category television. The company operates daily newspapers, broadcast TV stations and cable television networks. The company’s cable television network brands include Home & Garden Television, Food Network, Do It Yourself, and Fine Living. The company also operates Scripps Howard News Service, United Media, the worldwide licensing and syndication home of PEANUTS and DILBERT, and Web sites, including hgtv.com, foodtv.com, and diynet.com. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SSP. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their target price on shares of E. W. Scripps from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark Co. upped their target price on E. W. Scripps from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.50.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) traded up 0.17% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.48. 918,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.83. E. W. Scripps has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $24.15.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. E. W. Scripps had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $211 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that E. W. Scripps will post $0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other E. W. Scripps news, COO Adam Symson sold 8,376 shares of E. W. Scripps stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $192,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,008 shares in the company, valued at $391,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Boehne sold 150,000 shares of E. W. Scripps stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $3,312,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 148,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,551.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 541,524 shares of company stock valued at $12,242,491. 3.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSP. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of E. W. Scripps by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of E. W. Scripps by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 267,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its position in E. W. Scripps by 3.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 31,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of E. W. Scripps by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

E. W. Scripps Company Profile

The E. W. Scripps Company is a media enterprise with interests in television and radio broadcasting, as well as local and national digital media brands. The Company’s segments include television, radio, digital, and syndication and other. As of December 31, 2016, the Television segment included approximately 15 American Broadcasting Company (ABC) affiliates, five National Broadcasting Company (NBC) affiliates, two FOX affiliates, two Columbia Broadcasting System (CBS) affiliates and four non big-four affiliated stations.

