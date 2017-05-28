E. W. Scripps Co (SSP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of E. W. Scripps Co (NYSE:SSP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, “E. W. Scripps Company is a diversified media company operating in three reportable segments: newspapers, broadcast television and category television. The company operates daily newspapers, broadcast TV stations and cable television networks. The company’s cable television network brands include Home & Garden Television, Food Network, Do It Yourself, and Fine Living. The company also operates Scripps Howard News Service, United Media, the worldwide licensing and syndication home of PEANUTS and DILBERT, and Web sites, including hgtv.com, foodtv.com, and diynet.com. “

Get E. W. Scripps Co alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price target on shares of E. W. Scripps from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.50.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) opened at 17.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.83. E. W. Scripps has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $24.15.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $211 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.50 million. E. W. Scripps had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that E. W. Scripps will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “E. W. Scripps Co (SSP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/e-w-scripps-co-ssp-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-sell-updated-updated.html.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 163,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $3,685,681.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Boehne sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $3,312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 148,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,551.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 541,524 shares of company stock valued at $12,242,491. Company insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in E. W. Scripps by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 267,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 3.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 31,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

About E. W. Scripps

The E. W. Scripps Company is a media enterprise with interests in television and radio broadcasting, as well as local and national digital media brands. The Company’s segments include television, radio, digital, and syndication and other. As of December 31, 2016, the Television segment included approximately 15 American Broadcasting Company (ABC) affiliates, five National Broadcasting Company (NBC) affiliates, two FOX affiliates, two Columbia Broadcasting System (CBS) affiliates and four non big-four affiliated stations.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on E. W. Scripps (SSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for E. W. Scripps Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E. W. Scripps Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.