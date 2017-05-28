Dunelm Group plc (DNLM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 701.80 ($9.13).

DNLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.76) price target on shares of Dunelm Group plc in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.67) price target on shares of Dunelm Group plc in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.46) price target on shares of Dunelm Group plc in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dunelm Group plc from GBX 750 ($9.76) to GBX 625 ($8.13) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc reduced their price target on shares of Dunelm Group plc from GBX 925 ($12.03) to GBX 800 ($10.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Dunelm Group plc alerts:

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) traded down 0.48% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 624.50. The stock had a trading volume of 167,003 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 616.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 683.41. Dunelm Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 579.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 999.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.26 billion.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/dunelm-group-plc-dnlm-given-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-by-brokerages-updated-updated.html.

Dunelm Group plc Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which operates in the homewares market. The Company operates through the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom segment. The Company specializes in soft furnishings and other homeware. The Company also owns Dorma brand. The Company is a homewares retailer, which provides a range of products to its customer base, under the brand name Dunelm.

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.