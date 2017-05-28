Dover Corp (DOV) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.26

Headlines about Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) have been trending positive this week, AlphaOne reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dover Corp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.26 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 75 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted AlphaOne’s analysis:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Dover Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dover Corp in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Dover Corp in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dover Corp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc lifted their price target on shares of Dover Corp from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) traded up 0.79% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.50. 1,201,802 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.24 and its 200 day moving average is $77.90. Dover Corp has a 12-month low of $63.93 and a 12-month high of $84.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.18.

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.48. Dover Corp had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post $4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Dover Corp’s payout ratio is 53.99%.

In other news, VP William Spurgeon sold 7,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $638,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,181,343.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Stubbs sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $1,606,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 277,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,258,678.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,502 shares of company stock valued at $6,822,444. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dover Corp

Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer delivering equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions and support services. The Company’s segments include Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Company’s Energy segment is a provider of solutions and services for production and processing of fuels around the world.

