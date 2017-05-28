Traders Purchase Large Volume of Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust Call Options (JNUG)

Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust (NYSE:JNUG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 3,749 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 110% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,783 call options.
Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust (NYSE:JNUG) traded up 1.95% during trading on Friday, reaching $17.28. 14,666,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.91. Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $33.29.
