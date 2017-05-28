Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust (NYSE:JNUG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 3,749 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 110% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,783 call options.

Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust (NYSE:JNUG) traded up 1.95% during trading on Friday, reaching $17.28. 14,666,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.91. Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $33.29.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Traders Purchase Large Volume of Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust Call Options (JNUG)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/direxion-shares-exchange-traded-fund-trust-sees-unusually-high-options-volume-jnug-updated-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.