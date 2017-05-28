Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) Issues FY17 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.95-6.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.00.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) opened at 117.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.41 and its 200-day moving average is $103.99. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.63 and a 12 month high of $119.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.74 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $550.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post $1.60 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Macquarie reissued a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays PLC reissued an overweight rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Group LLC lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.21.

In other news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 4,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 4,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $451,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,981. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of owning, acquiring, developing and operating data centers. The Company is focused on providing data center and colocation solutions for domestic and international tenants across a range of industry verticals ranging from financial services, cloud and information technology services, to manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

