Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $550.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.59 million. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Digital Realty Trust updated its FY17 guidance to $5.95-6.10 EPS.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) opened at 117.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.74 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $85.63 and a 12 month high of $119.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.41 and its 200 day moving average is $103.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 246.15%.

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Group LLC lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.21.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 4,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $451,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,981. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 4,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $460,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 16.4% in the third quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 15.9% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $160,000. AXA acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of owning, acquiring, developing and operating data centers. The Company is focused on providing data center and colocation solutions for domestic and international tenants across a range of industry verticals ranging from financial services, cloud and information technology services, to manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

