Monness Crespi & Hardt Reiterates Buy Rating for Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)

Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) in a research note published on Wednesday, May 17th. The firm currently has a $52.00 target price on the sporting goods retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DKS. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a hold rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Cowen and Company restated an outperform rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicks Sporting Goods has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.91.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) traded up 0.14% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,933,424 shares. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $39.54 and a 52-week high of $62.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.96. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods will post $3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 333,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $15,823,839.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $974,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,202.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 7.3% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 232.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $206,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc is an omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an assortment of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories in its specialty retail stores primarily in the eastern United States. The Company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and other specialty concept stores, and Dick’s Team Sports HQ, an all-in-one youth sports digital platform offering free league management services, mobile applications for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and FanWear and access to donations and sponsorships.

