Whirlpool Co. (WHR) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,811,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,221 shares during the period. Whirlpool accounts for 1.7% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.45% of Whirlpool worth $310,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter worth about $299,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 111,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,076,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 5.3% in the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 19,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 8.7% in the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) opened at 179.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.91. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $145.91 and a one year high of $194.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.12 and a 200 day moving average of $175.74.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post $15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.43.

In other news, insider Marc R. Bitzer sold 19,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.84, for a total value of $3,550,685.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of home appliances. The Company’s segments include North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Latin America, and Asia. In North America, the Company markets and distributes home appliances and small domestic appliances under a range of brand names.

