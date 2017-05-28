Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,112,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Eastman Chemical Company worth $89,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical Company by 8.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical Company during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical Company by 54.9% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical Company during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical Company during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical Company alerts:

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) opened at 79.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.31 and a 200-day moving average of $77.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.36. Eastman Chemical Company has a 12 month low of $62.70 and a 12 month high of $82.39.

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Eastman Chemical Company had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical Company will post $7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Eastman Chemical Company’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/diamond-hill-capital-management-inc-reduces-stake-in-eastman-chemical-company-emn-updated-updated.html.

EMN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical Company in a research report on Thursday. Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical Company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In related news, SVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.73, for a total transaction of $306,774.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,478.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Raisbeck sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $316,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,478.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,621 shares of company stock worth $1,325,720. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eastman Chemical Company

Eastman Chemical Company (Eastman) is an advanced materials and specialty additives company. The Company’s segments include Additives & Functional Products (AFP), Advanced Materials (AM), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. In the AFP segment, it manufactures chemicals for products in the coatings, tires, consumables, building and construction, industrial applications, including solar energy markets, animal nutrition, care chemicals, crop protection, and energy markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.