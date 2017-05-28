Deutsche Post AG (DPW) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) received a €35.00 ($39.33) target price from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DPW. Commerzbank Ag set a €33.00 ($37.08) target price on Deutsche Post AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Independent Research GmbH set a €36.00 ($40.45) target price on Deutsche Post AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($37.08) target price on Deutsche Post AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays PLC set a €36.00 ($40.45) target price on Deutsche Post AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($34.83) target price on Deutsche Post AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €34.43 ($38.69).

Get Deutsche Post AG alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) traded up 0.070% during trading on Wednesday, hitting €31.566. The stock had a trading volume of 6,598 shares. The company has a market cap of €38.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.981. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €31.85 and a 200 day moving average price of €31.22. Deutsche Post AG has a 12 month low of €23.50 and a 12 month high of €33.30.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/deutsche-bank-ag-analysts-give-deutsche-post-ag-dpw-a-35-00-price-target-updated-updated.html.

About Deutsche Post AG

.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.