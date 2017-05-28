Desjardins Boosts Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (INE) Price Target to C$16.00

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report published on Thursday, May 4th. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TD Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut Innergex Renewable Energy from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$16.86.

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) traded up 0.34% during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.56. The stock had a trading volume of 67,955 shares. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.06. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.18.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc is an independent renewable power producer. The Company is a developer, owner and operator of renewable power-generating facilities with a focus on hydroelectric, wind power and solar photovoltaic (PV) projects. It operates through four segments: hydroelectric generation, wind power generation, solar power generation and site development.

