Positive News Coverage Very Likely to Affect Denny's Co. (DENN) Stock Price

News articles about Denny's Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) have trended positive on Sunday, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Denny's Co. earned a news sentiment score of 0.27 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media coverage about the restaurant operator an impact score of 87 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DENN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Denny's Co. in a research note on Saturday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny's Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Denny's Co. in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Denny's Co. in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Denny's Co. alerts:

Denny's Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) traded up 0.61% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.61. 344,192 shares of the company traded hands. Denny's Co. has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average of $12.36. The stock has a market cap of $811.11 million, a P/E ratio of 51.37 and a beta of 0.45.

Denny's Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $127.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.55 million. Denny's Co. had a net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Denny's Co. will post $0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $151,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,108 shares in the company, valued at $544,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Positive News Coverage Very Likely to Affect Denny's Co. (DENN) Stock Price” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/dennys-co-denn-getting-favorable-news-coverage-report-finds-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Denny's Co.

Denny’s Corporation (Denny’s) operates a franchised full-service restaurant chain. The Company, through its subsidiary, Denny’s, Inc, owns and operates the Denny’s brand. As of December 28, 2016, the Denny’s brand consisted of 1,733 franchised, licensed and Company-operated restaurants around the world, including 1,610 restaurants in the United States and 123 international locations.

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.