Denison Mines Corp (DNN) Getting Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Denison Mines Corp (NYSEMKT:DNN) (TSE:DML) have been trending positive on Sunday, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Denison Mines Corp earned a news sentiment score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Alpha One’s analysis:

Get Denison Mines Corp alerts:

Shares of Denison Mines Corp (NYSEMKT:DNN) traded up 6.05% on Friday, reaching $0.48. 258,770 shares of the company traded hands. Denison Mines Corp has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $0.84. The firm’s market capitalization is $268.36 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denison Mines Corp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Denison Mines Corp in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/denison-mines-corp-dnn-earns-daily-media-impact-score-of-0-31-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Denison Mines Corp

Denison Mines Corp. is a uranium exploration and development company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of uranium properties, extraction, processing and selling of uranium. The Company operates in three segments: the Mining segment, the Environmental Services segment, and the Corporate and Other segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.