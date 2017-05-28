DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes Position in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATRA. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 408,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 108.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 137,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) opened at 14.25 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $414.52 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average of $16.86. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $25.73.
Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.35. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post ($3.83) EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atara Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.
In related news, CEO Isaac E. Ciechanover sold 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $596,904.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,068,930.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Haqq sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $103,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 380,855 shares in the company, valued at $6,581,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,958 shares of company stock worth $2,494,282 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases. The Company operates through the business of developing and commercializing therapeutics segment. The Company is focused on developing allogeneic or third-party derived antigen-specific T-cells.
