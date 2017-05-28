DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes Position in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATRA. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 408,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 108.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 137,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics Inc alerts:

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) opened at 14.25 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $414.52 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average of $16.86. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $25.73.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.35. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post ($3.83) EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/dekabank-deutsche-girozentrale-takes-position-in-atara-biotherapeutics-inc-atra.html.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atara Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In related news, CEO Isaac E. Ciechanover sold 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $596,904.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,068,930.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Haqq sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $103,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 380,855 shares in the company, valued at $6,581,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,958 shares of company stock worth $2,494,282 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases. The Company operates through the business of developing and commercializing therapeutics segment. The Company is focused on developing allogeneic or third-party derived antigen-specific T-cells.

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.