DBV Technologies SA – (DBVT) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.29

News articles about DBV Technologies SA – (NASDAQ:DBVT) have been trending positive on Sunday, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. DBV Technologies SA – earned a news sentiment score of 0.29 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

DBV Technologies SA – (NASDAQ:DBVT) traded down 1.39% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.25. The company had a trading volume of 74,144 shares. DBV Technologies SA – has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $37.98. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.53 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day moving average is $35.08.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DBVT shares. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies SA – in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Societe Generale upgraded DBV Technologies SA – from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Natixis upgraded DBV Technologies SA – from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised DBV Technologies SA – from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies SA – in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

DBV Technologies SA – Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA is a France-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on changing the field of immunotherapy by developing a technology platform called Vaskin. The Company’s therapeutic approach is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT, its proprietary method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin using Viaskin.

