Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 74.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,392 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,925,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,672,000 after buying an additional 167,150 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 199,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 339,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at about $2,968,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) traded down 0.19% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.11. The company had a trading volume of 709,833 shares. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $16.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average of $13.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.76.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital set a $17.00 price objective on Darling Ingredients and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.71.

In other news, CFO Patrick C. Lynch bought 19,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $299,592.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,097.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick C. Lynch bought 18,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $300,543.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,165.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 56,867 shares of company stock worth $899,938 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc (Darling) is a developer and producer of sustainable natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients, creating a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy and fertilizer industries.

