Dakota Plains Holdings (DAKP) Earns Daily News Impact Score of -0.34

Media coverage about Dakota Plains Holdings (NYSE:DAKP) has trended negative recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. AlphaOne, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dakota Plains Holdings earned a news impact score of -0.34 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news coverage about the pipeline company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Dakota Plains Holdings (NYSE:DAKP) traded down 42.73% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. Dakota Plains Holdings has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15.

About Dakota Plains Holdings

Dakota Plains Holdings, Inc is an integrated midstream energy company. The Company is engaged in operating the Pioneer Terminal, with services that include outbound crude oil storage, logistics and rail transportation, and inbound fracturing (frac) sand logistics. The Company has two operating segments, which include the crude oil and frac sand transloading operations.

