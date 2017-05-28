CytRx (CYTR) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.10

Media stories about CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CytRx earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s scoring:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CYTR shares. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of CytRx in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of CytRx in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.80.

CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) traded up 19.91% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.73. The stock had a trading volume of 21,839,620 shares. CytRx has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $3.28. The stock’s market cap is $111.00 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47.

CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that CytRx will post ($0.50) EPS for the current year.

CytRx Company Profile

CytRx Corporation is a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The Company is focused on the clinical development of aldoxorubicin, its modified version of the chemotherapeutic agent, doxorubicin. It is engaged in Phase III trials for aldoxorubicin as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcoma (STS) whose tumors have progressed after treatment with chemotherapy.

