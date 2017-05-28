CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.79 Million

Equities research analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) will post sales of $6.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1 million. CytomX Therapeutics posted sales of $3.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 119.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year sales of $6.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15 million to $53.11 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $78.91 million per share, with estimates ranging from $40 million to $104.6 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.32. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.50% and a negative net margin of 523.78%. The business had revenue of $11.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Instinet assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

In other news, insider Sean A. Mccarthy sold 14,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $215,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,322 shares in the company, valued at $244,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Lp Third sold 1,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $28,693,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,742,903 shares of company stock valued at $30,319,659. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,477,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,600,000 after buying an additional 17,375 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 65.7% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,530,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,434,000 after buying an additional 606,896 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,223,000 after buying an additional 27,532 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $13,729,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $5,089,000. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) opened at 14.31 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $20.02. The firm’s market capitalization is $525.88 million. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.41.

CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company uses its Probody technology platform to create cancer immunotherapies against clinically validated targets, as well as to develop cancer therapeutics against difficult-to-drug targets. Its pipeline is focused on the development of therapies in a set of modalities: Probody cancer immunotherapies, Probody drug conjugates, T-cell engaging Probody bispecifics and ProCAR-NK cell therapies.

