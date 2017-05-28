CSX Co. (CSX) Short Interest Up 11.1% in April

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,102,129 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the April 13th total of 16,292,202 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,259,794 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other CSX news, CEO E Hunter Harrison bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.20 per share, for a total transaction of $15,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,060,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Markston International LLC raised its position in CSX by 7.4% in the third quarter. Markston International LLC now owns 297,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after buying an additional 20,635 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CSX by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,867,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,956,000 after buying an additional 118,895 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at $9,357,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of CSX by 53.6% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 404,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,333,000 after buying an additional 141,070 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. TD Securities raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Avondale Partners raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

Shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) opened at 53.96 on Friday. CSX has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $54.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average of $44.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. CSX had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CSX will post $2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. CSX’s payout ratio is 39.78%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation is a transportation company. The Company provides rail-based freight transportation services, including traditional rail service and transport of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations.

