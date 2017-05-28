Cognex Co. (CGNX) Stake Lowered by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cognex were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,134,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,999,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 417.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 834,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,110,000 after buying an additional 673,566 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,449,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cognex during the third quarter worth $14,361,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) traded up 0.71% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.65. 851,016 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.34 and its 200-day moving average is $73.66. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $38.71 and a 52 week high of $94.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.13%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Summit Redstone restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.51.

In other news, Director Patrick Alias sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $389,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 55,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.73, for a total transaction of $5,129,449.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,449.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,000 shares of company stock worth $17,398,718 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation (Cognex) is a provider of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks, primarily in manufacturing processes, where vision is required. The Company operates through the machine vision technology segment. The Company’s machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

