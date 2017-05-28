Cray Inc. (CRAY) Downgraded by TheStreet

Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 3rd.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRAY. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Cray in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cray from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Get Cray Inc. alerts:

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) traded down 0.56% on Wednesday, reaching $17.75. The company had a trading volume of 204,484 shares. Cray has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $35.33. The firm’s market capitalization is $710.20 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.52.

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $59.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.60 million. Cray had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 2.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cray will post ($1.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/cray-inc-cray-downgraded-to-d-at-thestreet-updated-updated.html.

In other Cray news, Director Stephen C. Kiely sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,521.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Cray by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cray by 1.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Cray by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cray by 3.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Cray by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Cray Company Profile

Cray Inc is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing the high performance computing (HPC) market, primarily categories of systems known as supercomputers. The Company’s segments include Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Cray Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cray Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.