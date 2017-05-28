Creative Planning Buys 81 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (COO)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,893 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,285,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,794,000 after buying an additional 550,833 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,142,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,411,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,277,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 812,106 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $142,062,000 after buying an additional 207,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) traded down 0.39% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.46. 157,217 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.69 and a 200-day moving average of $189.25. Cooper Companies Inc has a one year low of $158.73 and a one year high of $218.89.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $499.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.59 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post $9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

COO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $203.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.13.

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 5,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.84, for a total transaction of $969,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A Thomas Bender sold 1,500 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $301,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,306,389.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,698 shares of company stock valued at $4,461,175. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc is a global medical device company. The Company operates through two business units: CooperVision, Inc and CooperSurgical, Inc CooperVision offers soft contact lenses for the vision correction market. CooperVision develops, manufactures and markets a range of single-use, two-week and monthly contact lenses.

