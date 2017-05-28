Constellation Brands (STZ) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) has been trending somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Constellation Brands earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) opened at 180.93 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $144.00 and a 52-week high of $186.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.41. The firm has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 16.65%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post $7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 24.73%.

STZ has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $147.00 price objective on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (up from $183.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.62.

In related news, Director James A. Locke III sold 6,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total value of $1,097,137.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,686,015.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Mullin sold 39,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.55, for a total value of $6,757,245.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,244 shares of company stock worth $10,445,048 in the last three months. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc is an international beverage alcohol company. The Company is a producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand and Italy. Its segments include Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other. It is a multi-category supplier (beer, wine and spirits) of beverage alcohol in the United States.

