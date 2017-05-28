Constant Contact (CTCT) Earning Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Constant Contact (NASDAQ:CTCT) have trended positive on Sunday, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Constant Contact earned a news sentiment score of 0.43 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 88 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Constant Contact (NASDAQ:CTCT) remained flat at $32.01 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.90 and its 200-day moving average is $27.72. Constant Contact has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $43.18.

About Constant Contact

Constant Contact, Inc (Constant Contact) is a provider of online marketing tools for small organizations, including small businesses, associations and non-profits. The Company’s tools include Email Marketing, EventSpot, Social Campaigns, SaveLocal, SinglePlatform and Survey. It also provides Constant Contact Toolkit, which is an online marketing platform.

