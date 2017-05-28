Concho Resources Inc (CXO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.78.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CXO. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $158.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $172.00 price target (up from $171.00) on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $140.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) opened at 131.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.07 and a 200-day moving average of $133.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 90.35 and a beta of 1.16. Concho Resources has a 52 week low of $114.33 and a 52 week high of $147.55.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 89.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $612 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 115.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Concho Resources will post $1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Concho Resources news, SVP J Steve Guthrie sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $768,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,095,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence J. Nagy sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total value of $32,400.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXO. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in Concho Resources by 6.1% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 70,244 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Concho Resources by 98.7% in the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 41,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after buying an additional 20,455 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Concho Resources by 4.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its position in Concho Resources by 23.1% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in Concho Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. The Company’s four operating areas include the Northern Delaware Basin, the Southern Delaware Basin, the Midland Basin and the New Mexico Shelf.

