American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 28,520 Shares of Concho Resources Inc (CXO)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,622,118 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 28,520 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.12% of Concho Resources worth $208,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Elgethun Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) opened at 131.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.35 and a beta of 1.16. Concho Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $114.33 and a 52 week high of $147.55.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $612 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.71 million. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 89.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. Concho Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Concho Resources Inc will post $1.59 EPS for the current year.

CXO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup Inc restated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective (up previously from $172.00) on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Scotiabank set a $156.00 price objective on Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Concho Resources from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.58.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Nagy sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Also, SVP J Steve Guthrie sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $768,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,095,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Concho Resources Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. The Company’s four operating areas include the Northern Delaware Basin, the Southern Delaware Basin, the Midland Basin and the New Mexico Shelf.

