Commerzbank Ag (CBK) Given a €9.35 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €9.35 ($10.51) price target on Commerzbank Ag (ETR:CBK) in a research report report published on Friday, May 5th. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
CBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank AG set a €6.50 ($7.30) price target on Commerzbank Ag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Nord/LB set a €7.20 ($8.09) price target on Commerzbank Ag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc set a €8.10 ($9.10) price target on Commerzbank Ag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Independent Research GmbH set a €7.20 ($8.09) price objective on Commerzbank Ag and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays PLC set a €6.00 ($6.74) price objective on Commerzbank Ag and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €8.05 ($9.05).
Commerzbank Ag (ETR:CBK) traded down 1.826% during trading on Friday, reaching €9.354. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,670 shares. Commerzbank Ag has a 52 week low of €5.16 and a 52 week high of €9.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €8.97 and its 200-day moving average is €7.95. The firm has a market cap of €11.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.839.
About Commerzbank Ag
Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Ag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank Ag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.