Commerzbank Ag (CBK) Given a €9.35 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €9.35 ($10.51) price target on Commerzbank Ag (ETR:CBK) in a research report report published on Friday, May 5th. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank AG set a €6.50 ($7.30) price target on Commerzbank Ag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Nord/LB set a €7.20 ($8.09) price target on Commerzbank Ag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc set a €8.10 ($9.10) price target on Commerzbank Ag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Independent Research GmbH set a €7.20 ($8.09) price objective on Commerzbank Ag and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays PLC set a €6.00 ($6.74) price objective on Commerzbank Ag and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €8.05 ($9.05).

Get Commerzbank Ag alerts:

Commerzbank Ag (ETR:CBK) traded down 1.826% during trading on Friday, reaching €9.354. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,670 shares. Commerzbank Ag has a 52 week low of €5.16 and a 52 week high of €9.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €8.97 and its 200-day moving average is €7.95. The firm has a market cap of €11.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.839.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/commerzbank-ag-cbk-pt-set-at-9-35-by-morgan-stanley-updated-updated.html.

About Commerzbank Ag

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Ag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank Ag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.