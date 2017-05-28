Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 29 Shares of Colfax Corp (CFX)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.18% of Colfax Corp worth $8,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Colfax Corp during the third quarter valued at about $13,986,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Colfax Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Colfax Corp by 7.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Colfax Corp by 7.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,601,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,348,000 after buying an additional 580,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golub Group LLC increased its position in Colfax Corp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Golub Group LLC now owns 598,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,807,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) traded up 1.27% during trading on Friday, reaching $40.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,882 shares. Colfax Corp has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $41.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.55.

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Colfax Corp had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $845 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Colfax Corp’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colfax Corp will post $1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Colfax Corp in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on Colfax Corp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Colfax Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Colfax Corp in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Colfax Corp from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Colfax Corp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

About Colfax Corp

Colfax Corporation is an industrial manufacturing and engineering company. The Company provides gas and fluid handling and fabrication technology products and services to customers around the world. The Company’s segments include Gas and Fluid Handling, and Fabrication Technology. The Gas and Fluid Handling segment supplies a range of gas and fluid handling products, including heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, gas compressors, pumps and certain related products, as well as aftermarket and lubrication-related services, which serves customers in the power generation, oil, gas and petrochemical, mining, marine (including defense) and general industrial and other end markets.

