Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) Given a $38.00 Price Target by Citigroup Inc Analysts

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) has been given a $38.00 price target by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc in a report issued on Wednesday, May 17th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Citigroup Inc’s target price suggests a potential upside of 87.65% from the company’s previous close.

CHRS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.63.

Get Coherus Biosciences Inc alerts:

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) traded up 0.25% on Wednesday, reaching $20.25. 582,788 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s market cap is $1.04 billion. Coherus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.24.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54). The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Coherus Biosciences will post ($5.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/coherus-biosciences-inc-chrs-given-a-38-00-price-target-by-citigroup-inc-analysts-updated.html.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, insider Alan C. Herman sold 11,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $234,933.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,069.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 17.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,671,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,262,000 after buying an additional 1,124,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 88.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,209,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,726,000 after buying an additional 1,039,402 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 2,562.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 501,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,121,000 after buying an additional 482,828 shares during the period. JHL Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 180.0% in the first quarter. JHL Capital Group LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,805,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 110.7% in the first quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 586,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after buying an additional 308,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a late-stage clinical biologics platform company. The Company is engaged in the business of developing and commercializing biosimilar products. The Company’s business is organized around therapeutic franchises, including Oncology biosimilar candidates pegfilgrastim (Neulasta) and bevacizumab (Avastin); Immunology (Anti-TNF) biosimilar candidates etanercept (Enbrel) and adalimumab (Humira); Ophthalmology biosimilar candidate ranibizumab (Lucentis), and Multiple sclerosis small molecule therapeutic candidate, CHS-131.

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus Biosciences Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus Biosciences Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.