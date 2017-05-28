Somewhat Critical Media Coverage Very Likely to Affect Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI) Stock Price

News articles about Cogent Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CCOI) have been trending somewhat negative on Sunday, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cogent Communications Holdings earned a news sentiment score of -0.09 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news stories about the technology company an impact score of 87 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Cogent Communications Holdings Inc alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on CCOI shares. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on shares of Cogent Communications Holdings in a report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Communications Holdings in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. FBR & Co restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Cogent Communications Holdings in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cogent Communications Holdings in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen and Company downgraded shares of Cogent Communications Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cogent Communications Holdings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.79.

Cogent Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CCOI) opened at 39.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day moving average is $41.28. Cogent Communications Holdings has a one year low of $34.23 and a one year high of $45.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Cogent Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Cogent Communications Holdings had a net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 53.79%. The firm had revenue of $117.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Cogent Communications Holdings’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings will post $0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Cogent Communications Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Cogent Communications Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 516.13%.

In related news, Director Richard Liebhaber sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $211,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,000 shares of Cogent Communications Holdings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $41,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,619 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,051. 9.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WARNING: “Somewhat Critical Media Coverage Very Likely to Affect Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI) Stock Price” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/cogent-communications-holdings-ccoi-earning-somewhat-critical-media-coverage-report-shows-updated-updated.html.

About Cogent Communications Holdings

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc is a facilities-based provider of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP), communications services. The Company’s network is specifically designed and optimized to transmit data using IP. The Company delivers its services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe and in Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.