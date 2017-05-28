CMS Energy Co. (CMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. CMS Energy reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on CMS. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised CMS Energy to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 5.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3,803.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) traded up 0.099% on Monday, reaching $45.485. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,211,118 shares. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.649 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.76. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $38.78 and a 12-month high of $46.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.83%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation is an energy company operating primarily in Michigan. The Company operates through three segments: electric utility, which consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Michigan; gas utility, which consists of regulated activities associated with the transportation, storage and distribution of natural gas in Michigan, and enterprises, which consists of various subsidiaries engaging primarily in domestic independent power production.

