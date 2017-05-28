Insider Buying: Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE) Director Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) Director Stephen Scully purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) traded up 0.85% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 817,034 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81. The firm has a market cap of $358.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 2.38. Clean Energy Fuels Corp has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $4.80.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.53. Clean Energy Fuels Corp had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp will post $0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 35,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp by 292.7% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 40,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp by 103.3% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 23,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 11,978 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp by 188.1% in the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 41,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 27,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Clean Energy Fuels Corp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (Clean Energy) is a provider of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The Company is engaged in supplying compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG) and renewable natural gas (RNG) for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, and providing operation and maintenance (O&M) services for natural gas fueling stations.

