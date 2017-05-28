Beacon Financial Group Sells 4,550 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Beacon Financial Group reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,180 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at $211,000. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 819,413 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,992,000 after buying an additional 27,709 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,284,819 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,754,000 after buying an additional 347,278 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 228,628 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after buying an additional 12,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.3% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 78,560 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 9,836 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) traded up 0.19% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.50. 16,403,052 shares of the stock were exchanged. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $34.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.06. The firm has a market cap of $157.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $11.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post $2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Citigroup Inc set a $36.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.03 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.19.

In other news, insider John T. Chambers sold 295,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $9,315,326.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark D. Chandler sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $544,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,209 shares of company stock worth $10,397,046. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).

