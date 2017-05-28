Bank of Montreal Can Has $8.886 Million Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,154 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.23% of Cirrus Logic worth $8,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRUS. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 84.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cirrus Logic Inc. alerts:

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) traded up 0.90% during trading on Friday, reaching $66.43. The company had a trading volume of 698,793 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.11. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $67.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.31 and a 200-day moving average of $58.81.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $327.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post $4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/cirrus-logic-inc-crus-stake-cut-by-bank-of-montreal-can-updated-updated-updated.html.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Pacific Crest reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other news, VP Randolph K. Carlson sold 30,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.12, for a total value of $1,893,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,166.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 19,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,254,716.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,262.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,895 shares of company stock worth $6,197,439. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc is engaged in providing integrated circuits (ICs) for audio and voice signal processing applications. The Company develops analog and mixed-signal ICs for a range of customers. The Company offers two product lines: Portable Audio, and Non-Portable Audio and Other. The Company’s primary facility housing engineering, sales and marketing, and administration functions is located in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.