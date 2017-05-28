Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPH) PT Raised to C$7.50

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CPH. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a C$4.75 price objective on shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bloom Burton restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) traded up 5.66% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.60. 15,929 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $148.46 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average of $4.51. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $8.00.

In other Cipher Pharmaceuticals news, Director Harold Morton Wolkin acquired 23,700 shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.45 per share, with a total value of C$129,165.00.

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical dermatology company. The Company has a portfolio of commercial and late-stage products. It operates in the specialty pharmaceuticals segment. It acquires products and compounds for treatment of various medical needs. Its commercial product portfolio includes ABSORICA; SITAVIG; NUVAIL; BIONECT; CLN8; INOVA; PRO:12 MOUSSE; AL12; LOTION UMECTA; ACLARO; EPURIS; VANIQA; ACTIKERALL; BETEFLAM; LIPOFEN; CONZIP, and DURELA.

