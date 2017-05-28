Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPH) Director Acquires C$56,175.00 in Stock

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR) Director Harold Morton Wolkin acquired 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,175.00.

Harold Morton Wolkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, Harold Morton Wolkin purchased 23,700 shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$129,165.00.

Shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:CPH) traded up 5.66% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,929 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51. The firm’s market cap is $148.46 million. Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $8.00.

CPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bloom Burton reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$4.75 price target on shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Cipher Pharmaceuticals from C$6.90 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical dermatology company. The Company has a portfolio of commercial and late-stage products. It operates in the specialty pharmaceuticals segment. It acquires products and compounds for treatment of various medical needs. Its commercial product portfolio includes ABSORICA; SITAVIG; NUVAIL; BIONECT; CLN8; INOVA; PRO:12 MOUSSE; AL12; LOTION UMECTA; ACLARO; EPURIS; VANIQA; ACTIKERALL; BETEFLAM; LIPOFEN; CONZIP, and DURELA.

