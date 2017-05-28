Cineplex Inc (CGX) Price Target Raised to C$54.00

Cineplex Inc (TSE:CGX) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.41% from the company’s previous close.

CGX has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Cineplex in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Cineplex in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.75.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) traded up 0.04% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,352 shares. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.43. Cineplex has a 52-week low of $48.55 and a 52-week high of $54.81.

In other Cineplex news, Director Donna Marie Hayes acquired 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$50.22 per share, with a total value of C$27,621.00.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc (Cineplex) is a Canada-based film exhibition company. The Company’s segments include Exhibition and Media. The Exhibition segment includes all direct and ancillary revenues from theatre attendance, including box office and food service revenues. The Exhibition segment also includes amusement gaming and leisure, theatre rentals and digital commerce rental and sales.

