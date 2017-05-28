FBR & Co Weighs in on Cinemark Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2017 Earnings (CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Research analysts at FBR & Co increased their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cinemark Holdings in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks Investment Research reports. FBR & Co analyst B. Crockett now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. FBR & Co has a “Market Perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. FBR & Co also issued estimates for Cinemark Holdings’ Q3 2017 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Get Cinemark Holdings Inc. alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on CNK. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Cinemark Holdings from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.50 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Cinemark Holdings in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cinemark Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wunderlich downgraded shares of Cinemark Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded shares of Cinemark Holdings from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/cinemark-holdings-inc-cnk-expected-to-earn-q2-2017-earnings-of-0-62-per-share-updated-updated.html.

Shares of Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK) opened at 40.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.97. Cinemark Holdings has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $44.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.01 and its 200 day moving average is $41.62.

Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $779.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.75 million. Cinemark Holdings had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $261,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,505 shares in the company, valued at $3,722,032.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tom Owens sold 8,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,139 shares of company stock worth $2,115,894. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings by 13,956.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,065,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,657,000 after buying an additional 10,987,085 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings by 83.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,942,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,836,000 after buying an additional 4,534,853 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings by 8.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,003,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,198,000 after buying an additional 714,887 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings by 2.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,935,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,160,000 after buying an additional 118,492 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings by 42.3% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,256,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,385,000 after buying an additional 967,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark Holdings

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is engaged in the motion picture exhibition business with theatres in the United States (U.S.), Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Paraguay, Curacao and Bolivia. The Company manages its business in two segments: U.S.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cinemark Holdings (CNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.